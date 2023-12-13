Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
London, Ont. police are looking for a suspect wanted for an assault.
They say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at a business in the area of Piccadilly and Talbot streets.
The assault was reported to police on Nov. 7.
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
They said he was wearing a New York Yankees jersey and a dark coloured baseball hat with a pair of ski goggles at the time of the assault.
The victim was treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
