Do or die as Majors face game 5 at home to win title

London, Ont. -

The London Majors have one more game to capture their first title in nearly 50 years and they will get to try in front of a home crowd.

The Majors had a chance to close out the series Thursday evening in Toronto and for most of the game it looked as if they were going to come out victorious.

However, a late rally and several extra innings eventually saw the Toronto Maple Leafs winning game four of the Intercounty Baseball League championship, forcing a game five back in London.

The Majors led for most of the game after opening the scoring in the second inning off a Byron Reichstein home run.

Reichstein would again go deep in the fourth extending the Majors’ lead.

The Majors had a 5-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, but the Maple Leafs were able to bring home two runners bringing the score to 5-4.

The leafs would get the tying run in the eighth. From there the game would remain tied forcing extra innings until a walk off home run in the thirteenth inning clinched the game for Toronto.

The Majors will have another crack at clinching the title Friday night at Labatt Park.

The First pitch will be thrown at 7:35 p.m.