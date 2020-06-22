LONDON, ONT. -- DJ Kennington had a Father's Day weekend to remember.

Not only did he get back behind the wheel of a race car competitively, but he also took home a checkered flag in the first race under COVID-19 restrictions.

The race was a Late-Model race at Flamboro Speedway in Millgrove, Ont. near Hamilton.

"It was a blast to be back in the car and it provided a sense of normalcy I needed," says Kennington, the ST. Thomas driver who normally drives in the national Nascar Pinty's Series (NPS).

The race was broadcast on YouTube by GForceTV and sponsors helped pay the winner's prize money.

Kennington took out what he needed to cover his own costs, then donated the rest back to track owner John Casale for providing drivers the opportunity to get out and 'have some fun'.

Kennington was back in his shop Monday waiting for word from the NPS on whether they will have a season. He's been ready to go since April.

"We're hoping we can get something rolling here soon, maybe get a couple races in and salvage a season, that's the main thing for our sponsors," says Kennington.

He says he's been talking with NASCAR officials who are working on the logistics of holding races. Kennington says at this point they will likely run just a couple weekends in Ontario.

"Maybe a doubleheader on a weekend like we do in Saskatoon. We could run two-125 lap races so you get double points that weekend. We would cram it in with less travel, and less chance of contacting COVID-19. It might help salvage a six-race season."

Until then he's been keeping prepared by using his racing simulator.

"I'm horrible at it. I can suck at it, that's the only way I can put it," says Kennington.

"It does keep you sharp because even though it is a video game, the graphics and shift points are really close."

Even though he was the biggest name at Flamboro having raced in the Daytona 500, Kennington says he didn't expect to win the race against the Late-Model drivers who do this all the time.

"The guys are great, and they are the best around at what they do. These cars are totally different than what we are used to," says Kennington.

"JR Fitzpatrick and Brandon Watson are Late-Model Champions and Treyton Lapcevich is an all-world talent. I was happy to get out there and race with those guys, it was a blast."

Kennington says he loves short track racing and he hopes other tracks can do what Flamboro Speedway did over the weekend. He decaled his long-time sponsor Castrol on the car as a thank you for the support, and he's hoping the NPS can get off the ground.

