Elgin County OPP are searching the waters of Lake Erie near Port Stanley after a man entered the lake off the main pier Friday evening.

Police say it happened about 5:45 p.m. and OPP, Central Elgin Fire and the Coast Guard searched for the male until 11 p.m. with no success.

They resumed the search Saturday and have brought in the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. The Elgin OPP crime unit is also on scene.

Police say the man was last seen 30 meters east of the lighthouse on the main pier.

He is described as white, 6 to 6-foot-2 feet tall. He has brown curly hair and light facial hair.

Police found articles of clothing at the scene including a maroon/red hoodie, camouflage pants, red socks with rubber grippers on the bottom and brown shoes with white bottom with the laces removed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may know the identity of the man is ask to call OPP Dispatch at 1-888-310-1122.