Disturbing increase in road deaths due to impaired driving

On Thursday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region started the annual Festive R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

Police say there has been a “disturbing increase” in deaths due to impaired driving in 2022.

Impaired driving remains to be one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada, police said.

As of Nov. 13, 27 people have died in collisions in the West Region due to impaired driving caused by alcohol or drugs. Last year there were 15 deaths in the region.

Impaired driving charges has also gone up this year. The OPP said they have laid 1,978 related charges in 2022 — while officers have responded to 402 impaired driving collisions in 2022.

This year’s campaign runs from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2, 2023.

During this time, the public can expect an increased OPP presence on the roads as officers conduct checks.

Ross Stuart, the acting inspector for West Region Traffic and Marine Manager said the OPP will be enforcing the Mandatory Alcohol Screening Law.

This law allows police to demand a roadside breath sample from any driver without having reasonable suspicion that a driver is impaired.

Stuart encourages the public to plan a safe way to get home this holiday season, through a designated sober driver, using a taxi service or transit.

During last year’s 2021-2022 Festive R.I.D.E campaign, OPP officers laid 1,188 impaired driving charges and issued 237 warn range suspensions.