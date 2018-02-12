

CTV London





A man has been arrested after what is being described only as a “disturbance” prompted a heavy police response in Thames Centre.

The West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactical Unit, and Mobile Support Unit were all called to a residence on Catherine Street between Elgin Road and Hunt Road just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not said what the nature of the call was, other than to say there was a disturbance at a residence.

One man was arrested just before 2 a.m. Monday and Catherine Street has been reopened.

No charges have yet been laid, and no injuries have been reported.

Police say the man in custody did not pose a threat to public safety.