LONDON, Ont. -- Police say charges have been laid after officers were threatened with knife on Monday morning.

Officers were responding to a disturbance at a home on Base Line Road West around 10:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

According to officials, when police arrived a man brandished a knife and threatened the officers, multiple officers were then called in to assist, including the Emergency Response Unit.

As a result, a 27-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Dec. 23 in relation to the charges.

No one was injured in the incident and police say there are no outstanding suspects.