Disturbance call leads to discovery of multiple weapons: Middlesex OPP

A 26-year-old of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation man is facing several charges following a disturbance over the weekend.

On Saturday, Middlesex OPP officers responded to a home on Bodkin Road for a disturbance.

The homeowner allowed officers inside the residence and multiple, insecure firearms were seen along with many packages of dried cannabis, cannabis gummies and drug paraphernalia.

The accused is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and various drug related offences.

He will appear in court March 25.