'Disrespectful and patently untrue': City Manager blasts comment by Coun. Stevenson
Long simmering tensions boiled over during a marathon committee meeting at city hall.
About five hours into Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, debate turned to the frequency of staff reports meant to update council about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
Initially, a motion by Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis and Coun. Skylar Franke sought to switch from monthly reports to twice per year.
They asserted that preparing the monthly reports is pulling staff away from work that actually addresses the homelessness crisis.
“We want to see less talk and more action — not necessary from staff, but from council,” Franke told colleagues.
Coun. Anna Hopkins suggested a compromise that would amend the frequency to quarterly reports.
After that amendment debate went off the rails.
“I’m open to a change of dates, but there has got to be a direction from council about the meaningfulness [of the reports],” said Coun. Susan Stevenson. “From a governance and oversight perspective, how many homeless do we have in our city? Is it going up? Or down? Who are they? That information is very important and for some reason it isn't being provided.”
City Manager Lynne Livingstone pushed back.
“To suggest that we are hiding something is disrespectful and patently untrue,” Livingstone said defending the work of civic administration.
She added that if a councillor has questions or wants additional information they can pass a motion or ask questions during a committee meeting.
“I resent the implication, it is disparaging of staff. I ask that you intervene in the discussion,” Livingstone told the mayor in an unwavering tone.
Mayor Josh Morgan warned Stevenson against making assumptions about what staff are, or are not, doing.
However, Stevenson then urged council colleagues to increase the flow of information during the rollout of the city’s homelessness strategy.
“I ask questions every time, and I can see the eye rolls around the council horseshoe,” Stevenson said, acknowledging the growing frustration with her extensive questioning of staff each month when the update report arrives at committee.
“It saddens me that the most important thing to Londoners [homelessness], by far, nobody has an interest in,” she said to a chorus of objections from her council colleagues.
“We all care about homelessness!” Franke shot back. “I would like the member to withdraw those statements.”
“Okay, okay, I take that back,” Stevenson conceded.
Several more councillors seized upon the opportunity to rebuke Stevenson’s monthly questioning of city staff about operational details of the homelessness strategy.
“I think they have been treated very poorly with these reports,” said Coun. Hadleigh McAlister. “I think we need to show a modicum of respect in this chamber.”
Stevenson was the only member of the committee that did not support moving from monthly to quarterly updates (14-1).
Council will make a final decision on Dec. 19.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ambush kills 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Historic move: Delegates at UN climate talks agree to 'transition away' from planet-warming fossil fuels
United Nations climate negotiators directed the world on Wednesday to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics' worries about loopholes.
AI-generated hoaxes pose a 'persistent threat' to public safety: intel analysis
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada sides with a majority of nations at the UN in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, new data reveals the expected rapid rise in Canada's senior population and Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel will be presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
Windsor
-
Tecumseh Mayor, Gary McNamara will receive a raise in the new year
Tecumseh Mayor, Gary McNamara will make more money in the new year after council voted to give him a raise
-
Road reopens following Essex County structure fire
OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
-
‘Middle finger to the people in our community’: Windsor mayor accuses feds of short-changing city for blockade reimbursement
Windsor’s mayor and city council are fuming mad at the federal government for “short-changing” a reimbursement request to cover legal and policing costs incurred during the Feb. 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade, to the tune of almost $1 million.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in Muskoka
A snow squall warning that has been in effect since late Tuesday has forced the cancellation of the school buses in Muskoka.
-
Barrie man in custody after 24-hour stand-off
A stand-off between a Barrie man and city police has ended peacefully after 24 hours.
-
Downtown Midland providing free parking in 2024
As of 2024, parking in downtown Midland will be free with the town’s new paid parking program.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OC Transpo's winter bus schedule starts Christmas Eve
OC Transpo says its winter bus schedule will begin Dec. 24. It comes with some route changes and schedule adjustments, as well as the launch of the annual winter storm schedule.
-
93-year-old Arnprior, Ont. reverend selling Coca-Cola collection for a cause
Rev. Leo Hughes of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Arnprior, Ont. is selling his massive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia to raise enough money to buy the local hospital a CT scanner.
-
Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeling on man's neck during arrest; police deny claim
Video has emerged showing what appears to be a Toronto police officer kneeling on the neck of a protester pinned on the ground during an arrest downtown last Sunday.
-
'Unexplainable': Toronto apartment residents upset following death of 3-year-old boy
Residents of a Toronto apartment complex are reeling over the death of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted and then later brought to their building by his caregiver, who has been charged with second-degree murder.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close this weekend... again
Drivers hoping to get on or off the western tip of the Island of Montreal will have to avoid the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge again this weekend as it will be completely closed.
-
Don't forget to get vaccinated against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Quebec pharmacists
Quebec pharmacists are reminding people eligible for vaccination to consider doing so amid a rise in cases of respiratory viruses and overflowing hospital emergency rooms.
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Atlantic
-
'It's fantastic and it's so helpful': HRM designates more surplus lands for affordable housing
Halifax took more small steps toward affordable housing projects Tuesday, designating a number of parcels of surplus land as suitable for new builds.
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through government-run retail stores.
-
'Living wage should be the minimum wage': Report reveals Manitobans need more to make ends meet
To keep up with the high costs of living, Manitobans will need to make more money, according to new data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
-
Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.
Calgary
-
Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
Edmonton
-
Officials defend 20-month process to get 50 new officers on Edmonton transit, downtown
The provincial government is making good on an election promise to pay for 50 new police officers to patrol "high-crime areas" in Edmonton, while defending the time it's taking to get those boots on the ground.
-
Edmonton police warn of 'violent sexual offender' following release
Police in Edmonton issued a public warning Tuesday afternoon about Laverne Waskahat, who they say is at "risk of committing a sexual offence against a child."
-
Wetaskiwin city council stalls homeless shelter project
Wetaskiwin's city council has delayed construction of a permanent homeless shelter after learning of the potential for a new provincial addictions treatment centre in the area.
Vancouver
-
Man being investigated in connection to B.C. suicide facing 14 murder charges in Ontario
A Langley woman is feeling new hope as she waits for justice in the death of her son.
-
'We love her. We miss her': Brother of slain Burnaby teen speaks out
Nearly six and a half years after his 13-year-old sister was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, a B.C. man is speaking out, remembering the teen girl and bashing the lawyers defending the man convicted of killing her.
-
Crew of marine scientists to row across the Atlantic for ocean conservation
A crew of four marine scientists are about to embark on the journey a lifetime—rowing across the Atlantic—all in the name of ocean conservation.