LONDON, ONT. -- Residents who live in north and central areas of London may find water discolouration on Thursday.

The temporary discolouration may occur beginning at 9 a.m. due to planned watermain improvements in the area.

Affected areas include Huron Street to the north and south, Richmond Street to the west, and Highbury Avenue to the east of the area.

"Crews will be installing a new watermain chamber underneath the intersection of Regent Street and Maitland Street. The work will alter the normal direction of water flow in numerous watermains, which has the potential to release particles of rust from the interior surfaces of older, cast iron pipes. Although this does not represent a health concern, residents in the area may experience a slight yellow or orange discolouration temporarily in their tap water and may wish to avoid washing laundry this day," said the City of London in a public service announcement.

The watermain on Maitland Street will be shut down, however water service interruptions are not expected.

Water discolouration is not expected past Thursday.

Anyone with issues with water pressure or discolouration after Thursday should contact the city's Water Operations.