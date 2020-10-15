LONDON, ONT. -- A disciplinary tribunal got underway Thursday morning for a London police constable facing several charges under the Police Services Act.

Last October Const. Steve Williams was issued 23 charges including 12 counts of discreditable conduct.

Williams had earlier that year pleaded guilty to one charge of neglect of duty and two counts of discreditable conduct relating to a case where he involved himself in a situation involving a childhood friend who was involved in a separation from the complainant.

According to the agreed statement of facts in that case, he sent other officers to do a bail check on the complainant for personal reasons, involved himself in a criminal case without submitting notes and ran unlawful background checks.

Williams was fined six days of pay.

Under the latest charges, one alleges that Williams sexually assaulted a member of the public.

Williams is also accused of conducting background checks on individuals for personal reasons.

These charges have not been proven in court.

The tribunal is being held at the Delta Hotel in downtown London and is expected to last two weeks.