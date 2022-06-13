Disabled paddle boarder makes history after crossing Lake Huron

The 28 hour journey across Lake Huron has taken its toll on Mike Shoreman, as Huron County paramedics take a look at the Toronto native’s battered feet, moments after his triumphant arrival on Goderich’s shores.

“We had beautiful conditions and weather to wicked waves and winds that blew me off course, to a freezing, pretty scary night,” said Shoreman, who is attempting to paddle board across all five Great Lakes this summer.

Shoreman is the first disabled paddle boarder to ever complete the 73 kilometre journey across Lake Huron. He crossed Lake Erie two weeks ago and plans to cross all five Great Lakes by the end of August, becoming the first person to make the attempt since Vicki Keith swam all five Great Lakes in 1988.

“He’s incredible. It’s hard enough to stand up on a paddle board, let alone in the middle of one of the largest lakes in the world, and he crossed it,” said one his coaches and friends, Brandon Evans.

Shoreman is doing all this all in the name of youth mental health. He suffered a mental breakdown after a sudden onset of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome four years ago.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is the same disorder currently currently afflicting Justin Bieber. It left part of Shoreman’s face paralyzed and his speech, hearing and mobility severely compromised.

He owned a paddle board company at the time, and was told he’d never paddle board again.

“When you lose your mobility, you lose your independence. I realized because of my own mental health journey, that I don’t want kids to ever feel that way. I don’t want young people to feel isolated, and scared, and alone, like I felt,” said Shoreman.

He’s working with Jack.org to raise money for youth mental programs in schools with his Great Lakes journey.

Even though he’s hurting right now, Shoreman will do it all again in a couple weeks time.

“The window for Lake Michigan will open June 26th. Lake Superior is in July, and the finale is Lake Ontario in August,” said Shoreman.

Shoreman has raised $50,000 towards his $250,000 goal, and you can learn more about his Great Lakes Crossings on the Jack.org website that is detailing his journey.