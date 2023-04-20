Disabled Londoners demanded better paratransit service — LTC’s reply suggests long road ahead

The London Transit Commission (LTC) has formally responded to concerns raised by accessibility advocates who pushed for improved paratransit service at a meeting last month.

A report from General Manager Kelly Paleczny to the LTC suggests that the shuttle service for disabled Londoners is doing better than the provincial average in many key performance indicators, and most of the recommendations by Dr. Jeff Preston are already in the agency’s 2023 Workplan.

However, Dr. Preston suggested the report just recycles the same response he’s heard for two decades while seeking fair transit service for the disabled Londoners who rely on it.

“It is disappointing to hear that pretty much every recommendation that was made was responded to with one line— no action required,” he told CTV News.

A group of paratransit riders and accessibility advocates sounded the alarm about the service in January.

People can spend hours on the phone trying to book rides that often aren’t available, which can lead to missed doctors appointments and feelings of isolation.

LTC Chair Sheryl Rooth said improving paratransit service was extensively discussed by the commission meeting last week, “These things take a lot of time, and a lot of the issues that were brought up are on our work plan and they are in progress.”

Rooth is also drafting a motion to add another seat to the 5-member LTC— specifically for a paratransit rider.

“My intention is to bring that forward as a motion in May,” she explained. “If the commission approves that, [then] it will go to council for their ultimate decision.”

Dr. Preston applauded adding the voice of a paratransit rider to the decision-making body.

“I think this could be a game changer in a number of ways,” Dr. Preston said. “For a very long time, paratransit has been run, and decisions have been made about paratransit, by people who are not riders of paratransit.”

Dr. Preston’s timeline to fix the inadequate and outdated system includes:

September 2023:

Same day booking

Smart card access

Driver sensitivity training

January 2024:

Online booking

Live bus tracking

Shorter travel times

Next four years:

Increase annual ride capacity by 10%

About 75 percent of the budget for paratransit comes from city hall, so any significant improvement to the service will likely require additional funding from the 2024-2027 municipal budget.

A cost estimate to expand paratransit service by 10 percent each of the next four years will be provided to commissioners at their meeting May 31.

“If council is concerned enough about paratransit that they included expanding it in their strategic plan, then they should be ready and prepared for whatever figure comes to the table,” Rooth added.

Dr. Preston urges action before the system collapses under the weight of growing demand as Baby Boomers age.

“City hall needs to take some serious action right now, to re-prioritize the lives of disabled people to be a part of this city,” he said.