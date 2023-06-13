Did you notice odd lights in the sky Monday?

The evolution of technology in the night sky continues to alarm some southwestern Ontario residents.

CTV News stations in London and Windsor received messages from viewers looking for an explanation for streaks of moving lights across the sky late Monday night.

Strathroy-area resident Colleen Weindels is among them. Her concern began at 10:45 p.m. when her husband, who was outside, asked her to grab her phone.

Once outdoors, she turned on her camera and looked up.

“What the hell?” she can be heard saying on video recording which captured the moment. Images she later shared show the pattern of light in the sky.

Another video, taken in the Windsor area, shows the lights in vivid detail.

“It was just this great big line of them. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Weindels said.

Residents in southwestern Ontario reported seeing strange lights in the sky on June 12, 2023. The source of the lights was later revealed to be the Starlink satellites, launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX. (Source: Submitted)Not long after she sent her pictures to CTV News London, she learned the source of the lights.

The streaks in the photos are Starlink satellites, placed in orbit by Elon Musk through his firm SpaceX.

“Trains of these are launched twice a month now. It is becoming increasingly common to see these,” explained Peter Brown, a professor of astronomy at Western University.

But there is another reason we are seeing more lights when we look up toward the stars. The majority of smaller satellites are being placed in low earth orbit. There, they reflect sunlight and are noticeable to the naked eye.

While it is a neat celestial view, Brown worries it may not always be that way if more and more satellites are launched.

Colleen Weindels looks towards the sky on a cloudy Tuesday. On the evening of June 12, 2023, she and others caught a strange series of lights in the sky in southwestern Ontario. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“Because they are closer, they’re brighter. And this is going to become a problem because there is going to be hundreds, or even thousands, or ten of thousands and maybe even hundreds of thousands of these sorts of satellites in orbit,” she said.

And if that happens, Brown said what we see today will change.

“They will get to the point where they will start to overwhelm the stars. You won’t recognize the stars, because there will be so many of these satellites around,” he explained.

But Brown admits that possibility is many years into the future.

And so, for now, Weindels is happy to have additional artificial lights in the sky.

“It’s a great view to have,” she concluded.