Detour routes in place after diesel spill on Highway 401
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:44AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:49AM EST
LONDON, ONTARIO -- Detours are in place following a collision that caused a diesel spill on Highway 401 at Furnival Road early Tuesday morning.
A commercial vehicle jackknifed along the westbound lanes of the highway after being struck by another commercial vehicle.
Detour routes are in place while the road is expected to remain closed to allow emergency crews to clear the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.