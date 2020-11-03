LONDON, ONT -- Extended service Monday through Saturday, an added Sunday service, expanded coverage to Industrial areas, and more frequency to shopping centres are part of the Tuesday’s announcement by the city of St. Thomas to improve its 150 year old transit system.

In addition to the expanded schedule there will be new stops, shelters and passenger amenities, as well as upgraded transit hubs at the SmartCentres and Elgin Centre locations.

Bus service will now run until 9:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday, an extension of four hours.

A new Sunday service will see buses run from 9:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The improvements at the transit hubs will see larger shelters and seating areas, and an increase of new stops and shelters across the network.

The final preparations are expected to be completed over the next few months, with the new system expected to launch in early 2021.