Despite staff concerns, planning committee gives conditional approval to controversial high rise
The planning committee has backed a controversial high rise proposal behind Richmond Row— but with a tough set of conditions.
York Developments has applied to rezone the southeast corner of St. George Street and Ann Street to permit a 22-storey, 214 unit, residential building including a craft brewery on the main floor.
On Monday, council’s Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) was advised by city planners to refuse the rezoning request because recent changes to the design did not resolve several outstanding issues:
- is not consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement which promotes intensification and redevelopment in appropriate locations
- does not conform to The London Plan policies
- does not conserve significant cultural heritage resources (Kent Brewery)
“We need people living in our downtown, this is a stones throw from Richmond Street,” said Coun. John Fyfe-Millar who represents the downtown area. “I agree there are some things that need to be worked out.”
Coun. Shawn Lewis put forward a motion to approve the rezoning with a series of holding provisions.
“The building as proposed, but with some conditions to meet some of the items that our staff have raised,” said Lewis.
Included in the conditions, that heritage concerns about the former Kent Brewery building be addressed.
Former Kent Brewery building on Ann Street in London, Ont., June 20, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)Holding provisions are conditions that a developer must meet before construction can begin.
Some committee members expressed concern that a design has not been finalized for a crash wall to protect the building in the event of a train derailment on the nearby CP Rail tracks.
“We’ve had enough tragedies in our city this term, I’d hate to set us up for another one,” warned Coun. Stephen Turner.
“I’m not confident, I do have concern,” added Coun. Anna Hopkins.
The committee voted 4-2 (Turner, Hopkins opposed) to recommend council approve the building with holding provisions that will address staff concerns.
However, neighbours say the decision will silence them about future changes to the project.
“Holding provisions will be negotiated between staff and the applicant. There is no public component,” argued neighbour Anna Maria Valastro after the meeting.
Valastro added the staff recommendation to refuse the development will provide many avenues for an eventual appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal.
“It’s too dense, there’s no setbacks, there’s no green space, there is no street scape, so it has to be appealed.”
City council makes its decision about the rezoning on July 5.
The certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.