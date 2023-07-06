Despite soggy start, TD Sunfest is ready to party at Victoria Park

Final touches were made Thursday in the rain, with the music set to let the sun shine at the 29th annual TD Sunfest on Thursday night.

Alfredo Caxaj, the Co-Artistic Director for Sunfest, said it’s one of the biggest line-ups to date.

“Sunfest [2023] is showcasing about 20 international groups and 20 national groups,” said Caxaj. “It’s a beautiful combination of geographical areas and different styles of music.”

If you go down to Victoria Park in downtown London over the next four days, Caxaj said there are a couple of performers to look out for.

“I think one of the big highlights for the festival will be Dakhabrakha from Ukraine, they were supposed to come last year but because of COVID they couldn’t make it,” said Caxaj. “Another is Jupiter and Okwess from the Republic of Congo, another high energy band.”

Besides music, Sunfest as always offers food and crafts from across Canada and around the world.

“You know people will come and celebrate in a free environment with people of different cultural backgrounds,” said Caxaj. “It’s the beauty of Sunfest that really brings everyone together in one particular location which is beautiful Victoria Park.”