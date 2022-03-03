Despite criticism, Grand Theatre to continue with vaccine passport

Persistence will finally pay off next week for the Grand Theatre as the production of ‘Room’ will finally take the stage.

“I like to refer to it as Room 3.0,” said Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum. “So we opened, almost open two years ago, and then we almost opened in January and now this will be the third time, we’re going to call an attempt, it's going to open the next week.”

The timing of opening night brings the pandemic full circle

“We stood in this space on March 13, 2020, and told our staff we were shutting down, and on March 11, 2022, when it’s exactly that same opening night for the same show.” Executive Director Deb Harvey said.

The resumption of productions and events here at the Grand Theatre has been an emotional high for cast crew and staff members. But there has been a negative reaction from some people in the community about the theatre’s decision to continue with the vaccine passport.

“Nobody wants to be criticized and also nobody wants to be being told hateful, terrible things.” Says Garnhum, “So that of course has had an impact on all of us at the Grand.”

CTV News received an email from one of the parents of the performers detailing the extensive vitriolic comments made toward the cast and staff at the Grand.

Some comments that have been made online call it segregation, discriminatory, capitulating to the mob, and even threats of possible litigation.

Harvey says the passports and mask policy will stay in place for the protection of the performers.

“We do not have understudies, if one of our actors has to isolate for five days, our show is shut down again. That’s a lot of pressure,” she said.

Harvey adds, that pressure shouldn’t be on the performers who already are feeling the anxiety of performing live again, which is why they are taking the steps to best protect everyone involved.

“That is our priority. Everyone's health and that the show goes on,” said Garnhum. “So we're being extra cautious. We're extra testing extra keeping distance.”

An added step for performances will see the first two rows of the theatre blocked off to provide more of a buffer between the audience and the stage.

Room premiers at the Grand on March 11.