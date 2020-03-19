Despite confirmed COVID-19 cases, new CK Assessment Centre sees little traffic
The new COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Chatham, Ont. is seen on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CHATHAM, ONT. -- It’s a community that has two people recently diagnosed with COVID-19, but that didn’t spark a rush to a newly opened assessment centre.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) open the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 47 Emma St. in Chatham on Thursday morning.
The clinic is being run in partnership with the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit.
CK Public Health was notified on Wednesday by the Ontario Public Health Laboratory of a second positive case in the region.
The individual is an 81-year-old woman who had recently travelled to the United States.
The first reported case was reported earlier in the week.
That was a 52-year-old Chatham resident who contracted the illness during travel while on a cruise in the Caribbean.
Both individuals are in isolation, the woman in hospital and the man at home.
Despite those confirmed cases, there were no lineups as the COVID-19 Assessment Centre opened.
During the lunch hour less than a half-dozen people were seen going through the door.
Hours of operation for the centre will be between 9 a.m to 5 p.m., seven days a week with potential to expand based on need.