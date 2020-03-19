CHATHAM, ONT. -- It’s a community that has two people recently diagnosed with COVID-19, but that didn’t spark a rush to a newly opened assessment centre.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) open the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 47 Emma St. in Chatham on Thursday morning.

The clinic is being run in partnership with the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit.

CK Public Health was notified on Wednesday by the Ontario Public Health Laboratory of a second positive case in the region.

The individual is an 81-year-old woman who had recently travelled to the United States.

The first reported case was reported earlier in the week.

That was a 52-year-old Chatham resident who contracted the illness during travel while on a cruise in the Caribbean.

Both individuals are in isolation, the woman in hospital and the man at home.

Despite those confirmed cases, there were no lineups as the COVID-19 Assessment Centre opened.

During the lunch hour less than a half-dozen people were seen going through the door.

Hours of operation for the centre will be between 9 a.m to 5 p.m., seven days a week with potential to expand based on need.