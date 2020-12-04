LONDON, ONT. -- Brandin Ward, a father of four, is at his wits-end.

Living with his wife and children in a South London motel room, he emailed CTV News saying he has no choice, but for a desperate choice.

As early as next week, Ward says he plans to drop his kids off at a children’s centre while he, his wife, and their pets move on to the streets.

Breaking with emotion, he explains he hoped to protect his children from homelessness as Christmas approaches.

"I don’t expect them to be ok with the situation. I just want them to have a place to live for Christmas and I don’t want my kids to be stressed out cause we have to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives!"

A hotel has been home for the Ward’s family since October.

That’s when Brandin says he, his wife, and their children were forced from their rental home. The children range in age from five to 12 years of age.

Brandin says their landlord told them he was moving into their unit. He says his family left, but the landlord still hasn’t moved in.

In the meantime the kids, including 10-year-old Lealand, who is disabled, have moved around to multiple two-bedroom hotel rooms with their parents. Presently, the family is washing dishes in the bathtub.

"The city can’t help us. The shelters are full. There is no place for my pets. We don’t know what to do anymore, everybody’s told us, there is nothing in the city, we should just go to another city."

Bradin tells CTV News he pays over $500 a week to stay at the hotel.

As to income, Brandin is looking for work while his wife is on disability. With an unsettled situation, he says no one will rent to him.

"I need some help. I need somebody to care that my family is going to be homeless."

The family includes two pets, part of the reason, CTV News has learned, they might be facing a struggle finding a new home. A home they hope to find for the holidays.