Description released of suspect wanted in relation to arson

    London police have released a description of a suspect wanted in relation to an $800,000 arson investigation.

    Fire crews were called to an abandoned residence at the corner of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street earlier this month.

    There was no one inside when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

    An investigation indicated the fire was intentionally set.

    Police are looking for thin white man between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, and was also wearing a black and white baseball cap.

    Police said the man also has a tattoo on his neck, near his right ear, and that it may be of a cross.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

