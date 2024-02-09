Deputy Mayor: Consider auditing London Transit efficiency, operations, and routes

Would a solution to London Transit Commission’s (LTC) financial challenges be uncovered by an independent audit of the agency?

A deep dive into the LTC’s finances and operations is being suggested by the deputy mayor before the agency returns to city hall seeking additional funds for service improvements.

“We [should] consider whether or not we need to have a third-party auditing firm come in and actually take a hard look at the operations and the books,” Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told colleagues during budget deliberations on Thursday.

Council was debating a motion to add $1.65 million to the 2024 municipal budget to improve bus frequency and service.

The motion failed by a single vote 7-8.

A day later, the chair of the LTC said if council had questions during the budget meeting, the general manager was available to provide answers.

“Ms. Paleczny was actually on the phone yesterday when some of those comments were made, and perhaps instead of saying, 'We have questions,' [they] could have asked some questions,” Stephanie Marentette told CTV News.

She added that if council wants an audit— the commission welcomes it.

“I have complete faith in our senior leadership team. They are very, very talented and hard working. They are doing everything they possibly can to work on compromises for this situation,” Marentette said.

She hopes the budget impasse can be resolved for the sake of transit riders.

Earlier this month, the mayor's budget proposal included an 18 per cent increase to the city’s contribution to London Transit’s base budget, but not the additional investment for service growth.

“We are putting an awful lot of money into transit in this budget and we are being told that not a nickel of it is going to result in service improvements,” Lewis said during a follow-up interview on Friday.

He explained that third-party audits of other local agencies have resulted in service improvements and cost efficiencies, “Taking a good look at the dollar value and the efficiency of these operations. For me that includes how routes are aligned in this city.”

Lewis denied that his push for an audit is to build a case against the commission’s continued oversight of local bus service.

In September, Lewis told colleagues on the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) that disbanding the LTC and bringing bus service directly under the control of city hall might lead to better coordination of transit with development.

“The audit may come back and say this is still the best way to operate a transit service,” he said. “But the system needs an overhaul.”

Currently, the seven-member transit commission consists of two councillors (Jerry Pribil and David Ferreira) and five council-appointed citizens who meet monthly with a dedicated administration.

The commission submits an annual report and budget update to city council each year.

Marentette questioned how eliminating the LTC would save money, “If they’re having trouble finding money in the budget for growth now, I am wondering how that [change] is going to shake out with the city being responsible for paying for the entire corporation essentially.”

Municipal budget deliberations resume Feb. 15.