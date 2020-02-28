LONDON, ONT -- Demonstrators marching in solidarity with the Tyendinaga blockade and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are causing traffic delays in downtown London.

The demonstration began at Victoria Park, but London police said Richmond Street between Oxford Street and Pall Mall Street was closed in both directions at the railway tracks.

Protesters were also blocking the railway tracks along Waterloo Street between Oxford and Central Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays through the downtown.

The demonstration, hosted by Idle No More London, was described as a “short walk” scheduled to last from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. that would “block the rails in London, Ont.”

A bus was expected to bring in demonstrators from the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The demonstration is in part in protest of provincial police breaking up the Tyendinaga blockade earlier this week which was in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northern B.C. oppose a natural gas pipeline project in their territory and demonstrations have been ongoing across the country.

Ten people were charged when the OPP moved in the blockade in Ontario on Monday.

The protest in London comes on the second day of talks with the chiefs in northern B.C.

Reports from the first round of talks Thursday said they were productive and respectful.