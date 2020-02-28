LONDON, ONT -- Demonstrators are expected to descend on Victoria Park Friday afternoon in solidarity with the Tyendinaga blockade and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Hosted by Idle No More London, protestors will gather at the gates of Victoria Park before heading out for what is described as a “short walk.”

The protest is scheduled to last from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pictures posted to the Idle No More London Facebook page state “We’ll block the rails in London, Ont.”

It is however unclear if the protestors plan to block rail lines in downtown London.

A bus will be bringing demonstrators from the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The demonstration is in part in protest of provincial police breaking up the Tyendinaga blockade earlier this week which was in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northern B.C. oppose a natural gas pipeline project in their territory and demonstrations have been ongoing across the country.

Ten people were charged when the OPP moved in the blockade in Ontario on Monday.

Today’s protest in London comes on the second day of talks with the chiefs in northern B.C.

Reports from the first round of talks Thursday said they were productive and respectful.