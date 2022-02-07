Delayed procedures at LHSC to resume, but sagging demand for COVID boosters poses risk

As the crush of COVID-positive patients being treated at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) gradually declines, attention will turn to the massive backlog of delayed medical procedures.

An amended directive from the province will see limited service resumption in several areas including paediatrics, diagnostic imaging, cancer screening, and some ambulatory care clinics.

“We are carefully balancing our ability to resume these services with our occupancy pressures and availability of our health human resources,” Executive V.P. Carol Young-Ritchie told a media briefing on Monday.

The backlog exceeds 7,000 surgeries and procedures.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) warns local hospital services will continue to be at risk until far more people receive their booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among all but the oldest age groups, less than half of those eligible for a booster have received one.

“For those under the age of 50, we are still under 50 per cent that have been boosted,” explains Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers. “That number is under 40 per cent for those under 40. That’s too low.” Given the effectiveness of the vaccines at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, Summers is worried that hospitals will remain vulnerable until there is greater uptake of boosters.

“If we want our hospitals to be able to provide the critical services and care to our loved ones, we (must) get boosted,” he said.

Summers suspects some people may be avoiding the mild side effects that can occur up to 48-hours after vaccination.

Others may have been too busy.

Mass vaccination clinics in London and Middlesex County are currently accepting walk-ins without an appointment.

Summers adds the COVID-19 pandemic’s local impacts won’t end until hospitals are protected from future waves.

“If we want to roll back pandemic measures and enjoy the activities we love, we (must) get boosted. That’s our pathway out,” he said.

On Monday, the MLHU reported one death and 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, one death and 93 cases on Sunday and 105 new cases on Monday.

At LHSC, staff are caring for 119 inpatients with COVID-19, with 25 in the adult ICU and five or fewer in Children's Hospital. There are also five or fewer inpatients in paediatric critical care.

There are currently 147 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.