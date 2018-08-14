Featured
Defibrillator stolen from Woodstock baseball diamond
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:13PM EDT
The City of Woodstock Parks Department notified police that a defibrillator was taken on Aug. 13.
Police said that sometime in the prior two weeks, the automated external defibrillator was stolen.
It was taken from the baseball diamond at Jack Dunn Park on the Community Complex property on Finkle Street.
Woodstock police have encouraged anyone with information about the theft to contact them.