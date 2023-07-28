Defence questions officer's actions at Bleck hit-and-run trial

Jesse Bleck, 29, is the accused of the ongoing hit-and-run trial of at the time 17-year-old Tristan Roby that left him with life-altering brain injuries.

On Friday, defence attorney Geoff Snow cross-examined Const. Bernard Martin, the investigating officer for the collision that occurred on July 21, 2019.

Bleck was arrested in January 2020, six months after the collision.

“After his investigative arrest, there were still leads to follow up on,” Martin said.

Crown attorney Artem Orlov asked Martin about a statement he obtained from Jami Lee Ford Jones, Bleck’s ex-girlfriend, during an interview in June 2020.

Before the interview, Martin said he visited her cell at the police station for a brief conversation. Ford Jones was in custody after facing harassment charges.

“From my recollection, she appeared to have been crying, other than that she seemed fine,” he explained, after being asked by the Crown whether she appeared to be intoxicated.

But Martin said she didn’t appear to be intoxicated when he spoke to her.

Earlier in the trial Ford Jones testified that she was told by Const. Martin that she would be released if she made a statement against Bleck, who is the father of their seven-year-old child.

She explained that her memory of these events is not clear and that she was under the influence of alcohol and several drugs at the time.

During his investigation, Martin and other officers were responsible for making two extraction reports, which included data taken from Trevor Guilder and Jay Bleck’s, assumed to be Jesse Bleck’s, phone.

The crown confirmed with Const. Martin that the web searches on a phone associated with Jay Bleck showed Google searches for “Tristan Roby GoFundMe”, a page that was set up by the victim’s mother.

Shortly after the defence cross-examined the witness, asking Martin if the extraction report included everything on Bleck’s phone at the time of his arrest. Martin agreed that was correct and that irrelevant information wasn’t included.

Snow began questioning Martin about “threatening” text messages that were sent from Ford Jones to Bleck which were recorded in the report.

One of the texts read, “I told them about Tristan”, followed by another, saying, “Have a nice time sleeping on cement,” then referring to the possibility of Bleck being sexually assaulted in jail.

Snow asked Martin if he had reviewed these texts between Ford Jones and Bleck before his interview with her, to which Martin said he was unsure and couldn’t provide an answer.

Snow persisted in questioning Martin about Ford Jones’ text messages and if she appeared to be intoxicated, referring to the transcript of the video statement where she said “ I smoke a lot of weed and I'm stressed out a lot right now and I haven’t slept in two days.”

Though Martin acknowledged her response, Snow questioned why that triggered no follow-up questions about her state of sobriety.

Jurors later heard about Martin’s conversations with Ahmed Jamal, including a videotaped statement under caution, where he was told about the maximum penalty he could receive and the consequences of giving a false statement to police.

Martin testified that Jamal, an acquaintance of Bleck’s, provided several conflicting stories to police identifying that he was the driver of the vehicle that hit Roby.

Jamal had also implicated Bleck and Guilder as the driver of the vehicle in question.

While speaking to Martin, Jamal said “It’s too much right now, too much to deal with,” referring to the court process and previous charges he faced.

Martin told Jamal that this isn’t going to go away and that “the guy would need to plead guilty.”

In response, the defence said, “Jamal expressed to you anxiety about court and you told him what makes this go away is if Jesse Bleck pleads guilty?”

Martin doesn’t agree that was his inference at the time.

“After you said that, he told you Jesse was the driver,” Snow said.

The trial is expected to continue next week.