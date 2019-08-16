

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





Minister of National Defence Harjit S. Sajjan will be at General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada to make an announcement in relation to the Canadian Military.

Sajjan will be joined by Mayor Ed Holder for the announcement at noon.

General Dynamics has been at the centre of a debate around whether or not Canada should cancel the controversial Saudi arms deal.

General Dynamics has previously said that cancelling the contract would also hurt its workforce.

Representatives for the Minister could not comment on whether today’s announcement would affect the Saudi deal or not but did say the Minister will be taking questions after the announcement.

CTV London will have a reporter at the announcement and will provide updates as information is released.