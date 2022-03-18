Deeply affordable Embassy Commons building on pace for June completion

A prominent affordable housing project in the Old East Village will welcome its first tenants this summer.

Construction of the Embassy Commons building at Dundas and English Streets is on pace to be completed in June.

Housing agency Indwell will offer 72 deeply affordable housing units with social supports for residents.

M.P. Peter Fragiskatos London North Centre says the project offers hope, "Making tenants feel like part of the community (and) creating housing that speaks to the need of community. It will bring people in and include them in a neighbourhood."

The building will also include ground level commercial space.

A coffee shop and bicycle co-op are planning to move into the space and could offer tenants living upstairs the ability to earn valuable work experience.

On Friday, the federal government announced the final $13 million dollars of funding through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for the $22 million dollar project.

The municipality contributed $4 million and an additional $2 million was raised from the local community.

The project contributes towards city council’s goal of creating 10,000 affordable units in five years.

Councillor Jesse Helmer emphasizes that momentum must keep growing to solve London’s housing crisis, "This project is a wonderful example of what needs to be done on a significant scale."

Fragiskatos says the city’s ambitious target remains in reach.

"I think we can get there, but it will require real partnerships not just on the part of governments, but the private sector."

Apartments will gradually be occupied over two months this summer.