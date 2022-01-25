Dedicated tipline established by OPP to help solve Elgin County homicide

A new dedicated toll-free tipline has been established by Ontario Provincial Police in hopes of solving a 2021 homicide in Elgin County.

Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of the Oneida Nation of the Thames was found dead at a residence on Duff Line between Iona Road and Cowal Line just before 4 a.m. on April 4, 2021.

Shane (Bradley) Chrisjohn, 45, is seen in this undated photo from his Facebook page.

A second person received non-life-threatening injuries but police have not elaborated further.

No charges have been laid.

On Tuesday, OPP announced the creation of a dedicated information line at 1-844-677-5050 for anyone with information about the case.

OPP Const. Norm Kelso explained, "There’s been some passage of time and in addition to our regular information line for the OPP and of course anonymous information that comes through Crime Stoppers, we’re leaving no stone unturned in establishing this dedicated tipline to get any further information that might be out there."

Residents can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous online tip.