Decomposing body found in vehicle at London used car lot

London police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered inside a vehicle at a used car lot just east of downtown.

A mechanic at the York Street business tells CTV News he found the badly decomposing body inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

He says he had noticed a bad smell in the area as far back as last week, so he believes the body had been there for some time.

Police and the coroner were at the business Tuesday night holding the scene and the Major Crimes Unit will be conducting an investigation.

Police add that no foul play is suspected.