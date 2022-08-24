Decomposing body found in vehicle at London used car lot
London police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered inside a vehicle at a used car lot just east of downtown.
A mechanic at the York Street business tells CTV News he found the badly decomposing body inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
He says he had noticed a bad smell in the area as far back as last week, so he believes the body had been there for some time.
Police and the coroner were at the business Tuesday night holding the scene and the Major Crimes Unit will be conducting an investigation.
Police add that no foul play is suspected.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Germany tightens COVID rules for travel during fall, winter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet approved legislation Wednesday that ensures basic protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic are continued during the fall and winter when more virus cases are expected.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73 per cent effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine nervously braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich, Ont. councillor in hot water over homophobic comments
A Woolwich Township councillor is facing criticism for homophobic comments he made during a council meeting on Monday.
-
Guelph mourns 'Speedvale Santa'
A Guelph man known for his friendly face and welcoming wave has died.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College celebrates grand opening of expanded student centre
St. Clair College’s Student Representative Council (SRC) Inc. is celebrating the grand opening of its expanded Student Centre.
-
Two Chatham-Kent men charged with fraud involving stolen credit cards
Chatham-Kent police say two men have been charged after a fraud investigation at a local business.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Barrie
-
Worker falls 30 feet into trench at controversial construction site in Barrie
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after authorities say a worker at a construction site in Barrie was injured after falling into a trench Tuesday evening.
-
Environment Canada issues fog advisory
Near zero visibility fog is expected to occur in the region this morning.
-
Big Chute closed for hydraulic repairs
The Big Chute Marine Railway has experienced a hydraulic pump failure.
Northern Ontario
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
-
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
-
'Forgotten baby syndrome' is more common than you think. Here's how technology can help
For most parents, forgetting a child in the back seat of the car seems impossible.
Ottawa
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'We're forgotten out here:' Navan farmer pleads for help three months after storm
An Ottawa farmer says he is feeling forgotten by the government three months after a massive storm destroyed his property.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Most Ottawa millennials believe they will own homes one day: survey
Most millennials in Ottawa who don’t own a home believe they will one day while one-third think they never will, according to a new survey.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
-
Epidural shortage paired with nursing crunch could have a 'cascade effect' on childbirth
Ontario health-care workers say the shortage of epidural catheters paired with staffing crunches spanning the province could have a 'whole cascading effect' on pain and anxiety during childbirth.
-
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Quebec gives COVID-19 update as school year approaches
Quebec health officials are giving a COVID-19 update as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Lawyer Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin
The Quebec Liberals have chosen lawyer Brigitte Garceau as their candidate in Montreal riding Robert-Baldwin.
Atlantic
-
RCMP commissioner to testify for second day at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Grand Manan Island's only bank to close for good Wednesday
The only bank branch on New Brunswick's Grand Manan Island will close for good Wednesday.
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
Winnipeg
-
Ping pong ball-sized hail, 90 km winds touch down in Manitoba
A summer storm brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba opens COVID-19 booster doses for some kids
Manitoba Health has announced children aged five to 11 can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Information about 2019 train derailment near Portage la Prairie to be shared: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release the investigation report regarding a train crash and derailment near Portage la Prairie in 2019.
Calgary
-
Woman dies before facing impaired driving charges in Airdrie motorcyclist's death
Ashley Evans, the Alberta woman accused of impaired driving causing death in connection with a June 2021 crash on Highway 22 that killed 43-year-old motorcyclist Matthew Forseth, has died ahead of her trial.
-
Police investigate Calgary's 97th shooting of 2022
Police are investigating another incident of gun violence, this time in the southeast community of Radisson Heights/Albert Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Periods of rain for the next couple of days in Calgary
Near-seasonal conditions in Calgary for a few days.
Edmonton
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Drive-by shooting reported in Belgravia
A shooting was reported in Edmonton's Belgravia neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
AHS seeking Facebook's help after 'breach' Tuesday night
A social media page operated by Alberta Health Services was "breached" Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
No heat warning for Metro Vancouver, but temperatures expected to feel like the 30s
Parts of B.C.'s coast are expected to see higher temperatures Wednesday, though not enough to trigger a weather warning for some regions.
-
-
New student housing at Metro Vancouver college expected to help relieve local rental pressure
A new student housing complex at a Metro Vancouver college is expected to provide beds for hundreds and hopefully ease some pressure in the local rental market.