LONDON, ONT. -- During a meeting late Thursday afternoon the Central Elgin Control Group reversed a decision to close all municipal parking lots this weekend.

The group had decided to close the lots as a way to discourage people from going to the beach.

Both Port Stanley business owners and residents expressed concerns that the sunny, hot temperatures were going to attract people regardless, and they would end up parking illegally in private lots or along narrow streets near the beach.

The group has now opened up the lots as part of a broader lifting of restrictions following Ontario Premier Doug Ford's announcement Thursday afternoon.

The province announced some outdoor recreational amenities could reopen with restrictions in place.

More to come.