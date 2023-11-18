'Decision Day': Neighbourhood Decision Making Program vote wraps up

On a beautiful fall day, dozens of dog owners were enjoying Pottersburg off-leash dog park in east London, Ont.

Laurie Tome loves to bring her dogs Winnie and June to the park to use some agility equipment she was instrumental in getting installed.

“When we found out that this park was going to receive the funding, everybody was quite happy,” said Tome of her winning idea in the City of London’s Neighbourhood Decision Making Program.

“We are really happy about it because I think a lot of the dogs and the people that come here with their dogs make use of this,” she said.

Laurie Tome played with her dogs at Pottersburg Dog Park in London, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2023. Tome was instrumental in getting agility equipment installed at the park, thanks to the Neighbourhood Decision Making Program. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Saturday is the final day of voting. People can vote by phone or in person until 4 p.m. and can vote online until midnight.

“This is a really great time for Londoners to make a difference in their community,” said Jennifer Martino, manager of neighbourhood development and support for the city of London. “It only takes a moment. You just pick three ideas that you're interested in your neighborhood and you work together with the city of London staff to make it a better place.”

Advance voting saw more than 3,000 ballots cast. Saturday, people of all ages could vote in-person.

Elementary student Olivia Powell came with her family hoping to get a place to eat lunch outdoors.

“I came to vote for picnic tables at my school (Summerside),” said Powell.

Kevin Moore wants improvements to a walking path at Village Green Park in the Westmount area.

A dog jumped through the agility course at Pottersburg Dog Park in London, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“My mother-in-law uses a mobility scooter,” said Moore. “The path is really narrow in that area, and it’s quite overgrown, and pretty cracked. I think it'd be something it'd be fantastic if it was improved.”

Back at the dog park, dozens of animals are enjoying the A-frame.

“It's a really nice idea that [the City of London] has that money set aside for improvements,” said Tome. “As you can see, so many people use this park. Anything that helps with the improvement of this park is okay with us.”

Winners will be announced in early December.