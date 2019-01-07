

London Police





From London Police

On Sunday, January 6, 2019, at approximately 6:50pm, emergency crews attended an address on Notre Dame Drive in response to a 911 caller reporting a stabbing there. Upon arrival they located an injured male; he was transported to hospital by EMS and has since been pronounced deceased.

Officers located and arrested an adult male suspect nearby. He remains in police custody while police investigate.

The investigation into this matter is in its early stages.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to londoncrimestoppers.com