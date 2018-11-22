Featured
Deceased identified in two separate fatal crashes in Stratford area
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 12:24PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 22, 2018 4:40PM EST
A 77-year-old man hit by a vehicle in Stratford on Wednesday night has died and police have identified a man killed in a separate crash on Tuesday.
Andrey Ginovker of Stratford was walking across Highway 8 near the Festival Inn around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
He was rushed to Stratford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
A section of Highway 8 was closed until midnight as police investigated. The cause of the collision is still not known.
Two-vehicle crash claims life
Perth County OPP have also released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 on Tuesday morning.
David Torbet, 44, of Stratford, was driving eastbound when his sedan went out of control and was struck by a westbound pickup truck.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation continues into the cause of the collision.