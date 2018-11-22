

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 77-year-old man hit by a vehicle in Stratford on Wednesday night has died and police have identified a man killed in a separate crash on Tuesday.

Andrey Ginovker of Stratford was walking across Highway 8 near the Festival Inn around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

He was rushed to Stratford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A section of Highway 8 was closed until midnight as police investigated. The cause of the collision is still not known.

Two-vehicle crash claims life

Perth County OPP have also released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 on Tuesday morning.

David Torbet, 44, of Stratford, was driving eastbound when his sedan went out of control and was struck by a westbound pickup truck.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation continues into the cause of the collision.