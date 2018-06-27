

OPP have identified the deceased in a crash Tuesday that left one person dead and two others injured.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glendon Drive and Thames Road in Appin around 5:40 p.m.

A 2010 Silver Jeep westbound on Glendon Drive collided with small black SUV which was northbound on Thames Road.

Susan Bechard, 49, of Chatham was pronounced dead on scene while two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending following their investigation.