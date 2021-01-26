LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have released the identity of a man killed in a crash in Norfolk County over the weekend.

Frank Miles Van Hee, 63, of Haldimand County died after his vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over along Windham Road 9 Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk County emergency crews arrived on the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Windham Road 9 was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.