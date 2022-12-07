Deceased identified in fatal Adelaide Metcalfe collision

OPP have identified a 67-year-old man from Mississauga as the victim of a fatal crash in Middlesex County earlier this month.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, police, paramedics and fire crews were dispatched to Egremont Drive, just east of Kerwood Road in Adelaide Metcalfe for a report of a serious crash involving a transport truck and an SUV.

Police said one individual in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other individuals were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP said the deceased has since been identified as William Michael Jolly, 67, of Mississauga.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended the collision scene to assist with the investigation.

The roadway was closed for a few hours for while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Melanie Borrelli