LONDON, Ont. -- All westbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash.

The highway was shut down westbound at Indian Road around 3:30 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash near Christina Street.

The collision involved three transport trucks and a commercial van.

The driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has since been identified as Mykhaylo Boychuk, 38, of Hamlin, NY.

Two tractor trailer drivers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Lambton County OPP kept the road closed for hours as they completed their investigation but it has since reopened.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.