Deceased found after Melbourne Road fire identified: OPP

Middlsex Centre, Ont. -

OPP have identified the person found deceased following a structure fire on Melbourne Road on Sept. 28.

Emergency crews responded to the Southwest Middlesex Township property around 10:20 a.m. for a fire.

At the fire scene, an individual was located and pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Melford Fisher of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The fire remains under investigation.