STRATHROY, ONT. -- Strathroy-Caradoc police are warning about potentially deadly fentanyl after a four suspected overdoses - one fatal - in just 24 hours.

Three overdose victims were given naloxone and recovered.

One person died in hospital after life-saving measures and naloxone were unsuccessful. An investigation into the death is underway.

Police believe all four people used the same fentanyl and police believe the batch of fentanyl could be lethal.