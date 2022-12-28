Death of woman found behind London school not considered suspicious
The death of a woman found behind a London, Ont. school is not considered suspicious.
According to London police, the deceased is confirmed to be an adult woman and no further identifying information is being released.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, police attended Jack Chambers Public School on Hastings Drive, due to a report of a woman being in medical distress.
When they arrived, officers found a woman behind the school and she was transported to hospital by EMS.
Police said the woman was later pronounced deceased.
The Major Crime Section is still assisting the Coroners Service with the investigation.
