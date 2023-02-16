Death of 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman being treated as homicide: OPP

Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.

According to a release, on Feb. 12 the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, with assistance from the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, entered into a death investigation after a victim was found deceased inside a Mechanic Street address in Waterford.

The victim has since been identified as 90-year-old Marlene Wilson.

Police said the death is now being treated as a homicide following the results of a post-mortem examination that was conducted on Feb. 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).