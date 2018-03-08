Featured
Death investigation underway in South Bruce Peninsula
Town of South Bruce Peninsula office, as seen on Wednesday, May 13, 2015. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 1:09PM EST
OPP are investigating the circumstances of a death in South Bruce Peninsula.
Police were called to a residence on Division Street Wednesday and found a deceased 61-year-old woman.
Members of the crime unit have taken over the investigation and police remain on scene.
A post mortem examination was scheduled for Thursday.
Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.