OPP are investigating the circumstances of a death in South Bruce Peninsula.

Police were called to a residence on Division Street Wednesday and found a deceased 61-year-old woman.

Members of the crime unit have taken over the investigation and police remain on scene.

A post mortem examination was scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information that might help with this investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.