Death investigation underway in Huron County

A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP in Brussels, Ont.

A forensic investigation van and crime tape were spotted at a home on Graham Street on the outskirts of town.

Police aren’t saying much other than they are conducting a “death investigation.”

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News say that a couple in their 60s or 70s lived at the home.

They say they've been told that the woman living in the residence is deceased and the man living there is missing. However, police would not confirm that information.

The neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera or give their name say the couple had lived there together since about 2007. They also say the couple were nice and got along with the rest of the people on the secluded street.

Police and paramedics arrived at the home on Thursday afternoon and neighbours say they’ve been on scene ever since.