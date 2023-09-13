Death investigation underway in east end

London police are investigating a person's death in the east end.

Yellow caution tape surrounded a man's body at the corner of Dundas and Clarke roads Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area at approximately 8:15 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

London police said the man's death is not considered suspicious.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to establish the circumstances.