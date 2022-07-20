Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
OPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
According to a release, officers were contacted early Tuesday morning for a sudden death at an address on Jubilee Road.
Police say the investigation is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with the OPP Major Crime Unit, Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
Members of the community can expect to see an increased presence of OPP and Oneida personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first time
In May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario
A large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
Statistics Canada to release June inflation data Wednesday, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
How voting works in the federal Conservative leadership race
The next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be named Sept. 10. in a process that involves mail-in ballots, ranked choices and a points system.
Five things to know about the turbine controversy between Canada and Ukraine
The federal government has found itself defending what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an absolutely unacceptable decision in recent weeks — to grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions.
Researchers say extreme heat is making mental health crises more common
Health-care researchers are warning about the effects of high temperatures on mental health, amid a string of heat waves in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for parts of Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’
-
Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
After more than eight hours of work, a damaged ION train has been removed from King Street in Kitchener.
-
Farming equipment and car involved in crash near Fordwich, Ont.
A crash between a car and farming equipment caused part of a rural road to be closed in Huron County.
Windsor
-
Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-Essex
The heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
World-renowned artist's unique Windsor waterfront property up for sale
An internationally recognized artist has put his one-of-a-kind waterfront luxury Windsor home on the market.
-
Pellet gun discovered after concerned citizen calls 911
A concerned citizen's call to 911 prompted Windsor Police to surround a residence on Randolph Ave.
Barrie
-
Special weather statement for Simcoe-Muskoka region
A severe weather statement for the Simcoe-Muskoka region with possible thunderstorms expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron this afternoon.
-
Emergency wait time clocks a bonus for Collingwood residents
Collingwood General and Marine Hospital has introduced a wait-time clock on its website for its Emergency Department.
-
OPP investigating armed robbery in Simcoe County
Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Simcoe County involving a motorcyclist.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings continue from Sudbury to Mattawa
No relief from the hot and humid weather in the northeast as more thunderstorms enter the region and Environment Canada's heat warnings linger from Greater Sudbury to Mattawa.
-
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
-
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first time
In May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Home sales over $1 million have doubled in Ottawa
The number of homes sold for at least $1 million has doubled as a share of Ottawa’s housing market, a new report says.
-
Statistics Canada to release June inflation data Wednesday, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
Toronto
-
Heat warnings stretch into day two for large part of Ontario
A large part of Ontario -- including some northern regions -- is continuing under a heat warning today.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the weirdest homeowner laws in the province. Here is what we found:
-
Motorcylist dies in collision in Vaughan
A motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
'We’re hitting the ground running': New N.B. health minister promises updates on health plan
Bruce Fitch was asked Friday morning to take over as New Brunswick's Health Minister, a challenging portfolio in normal times — and these days are anything but.
Winnipeg
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
-
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
Calgary
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacation
Members of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
Edmonton
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
-
Statistics Canada to release June inflation data Wednesday, expected to rise
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning and expectations are for it to climb even higher.
-
Three generations reunited by Dutch reality show
Thanks to a Dutch reality television show, a dying Edmonton man was able to hold his grandson for the first time before saying goodbye.
Vancouver
-
Innocent, elderly bystander 'caught in crossfire' of fight on Downtown Eastside
A woman in her 80s was bear-sprayed when she was "caught in the crossfire" of a fight on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday, according to police.
-
Accuser cross-examined at sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who testified that former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen raped her in his hotel room was cross-examined in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, during day two of the high-profile sexual assault trial.
-
Recipe for hope: B.C. woman's banana bread helps build orphanage, school, clinic
To many people, Barb Giraud is known as the "banana bread lady" – for the tasty loaves she has used to fundraise for life-changing projects a world away from her home in Abbotsford, B.C.