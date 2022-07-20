Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

OPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

According to a release, officers were contacted early Tuesday morning for a sudden death at an address on Jubilee Road.

Police say the investigation is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with the OPP Major Crime Unit, Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Members of the community can expect to see an increased presence of OPP and Oneida personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.