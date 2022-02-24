Deal reached between striking union members and Dr. Oetker in London, Ont.

Dr. Oetker workers in London, Ont. have ended their strike against the company.

Members ratified a new contract Wednesday by 62 per cent. Details of the contract were not made available to CTV News.

Members of UFCW Local 175 at the south London pizza plant went on strike Feb. 16 and roughly 230 people hit the picket line at the facility at Veterans Memorial Parkway near Bradley Avenue.

Employees wanted better pay and working conditions. Wages for unionized workers currently range from $19 to $24 per hour.