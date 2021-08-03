MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) says a number dead fish being spotted at the Parkhill Reservoir is 'not uncommon.'

According to officials, staff visited the site and found only carp are affected, and similar situations have occurred in locations like Pittock Lake in Woodstock and in Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba.

“The fish that died at Parkhill Reservoir are all of the same species and seem to be the same size class,” Mari Veliz, ABCA Healthy Watersheds manager, said in a statement. “The Carp species is known to have die-off episodes so that is relevant...If there were more species that might indicate a more widespread issue.”

A virus specific to carp, extreme weather, or a combination could be responsible, though the ABCA says a virus is believed to be the culprit in this case.

The virus isn't believed to affect other fish, animals or humans, but people should wash their hands if they handle the fish and those that wash up on shore should be disposed of.

The ABCA started receiving reports of dead fish July 28, with a few dead fish washing up on shore each day, and are thanking the public for keeping them informed.